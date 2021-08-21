UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

