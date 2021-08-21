UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

