UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
