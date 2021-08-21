UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

UDR stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

