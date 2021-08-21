UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.10 ($1.06). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 760,611 shares.

UKCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

