Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultra Clean by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

