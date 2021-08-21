Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Ultra has a total market cap of $217.96 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,650.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.99 or 0.01401822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00346429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00174963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002248 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.