UMA (UMA) Price Hits $13.66 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $854.06 million and $132.44 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $13.66 or 0.00027967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,440,006 coins and its circulating supply is 62,507,354 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

