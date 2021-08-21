Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.