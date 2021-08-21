Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $2.61 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

