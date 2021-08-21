United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDIRF shares. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

