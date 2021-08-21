United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €36.95 ($43.47) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €42.97 ($50.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

