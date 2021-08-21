United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 2.2% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. 2,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,196,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

