UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.77

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $426.77 and last traded at $426.25, with a volume of 81749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.27. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

