Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms have commented on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 2,140,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,088. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

