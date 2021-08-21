UREEQA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1.43 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00132713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00149426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,068.16 or 1.00007097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00925748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.81 or 0.06643899 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

