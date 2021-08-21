V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 1,266,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

