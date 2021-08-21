VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

