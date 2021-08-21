Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

