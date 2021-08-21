Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $429.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

