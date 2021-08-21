Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000.

Shares of PZD opened at $64.78 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

