Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.