Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.