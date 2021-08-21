Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. 396,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

