Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.