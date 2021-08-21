Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

