Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.