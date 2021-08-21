Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.