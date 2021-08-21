Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) VP Buys $10,051.14 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) VP Yoni Iger purchased 5,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,051.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 376,734 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.