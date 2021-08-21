Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $62.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 478,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

