Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

