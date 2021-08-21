Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $99.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vicor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vicor by 112,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 292.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.79. 71,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,181. Vicor has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.