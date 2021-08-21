Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Declares — Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.68 million and a PE ratio of 30.69. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VINP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

