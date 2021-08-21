Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $28,367,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

