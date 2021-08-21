Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.