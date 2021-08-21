VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Insider Purchases $10,237.50 in Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) insider H. Ralph Snodgrass bought 3,750 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTGN opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.