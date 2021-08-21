Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

VTRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,172. The stock has a market cap of $368.93 million and a P/E ratio of 30.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

