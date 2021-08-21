Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VG opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $173,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

