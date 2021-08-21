Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $30.31 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

