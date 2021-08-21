Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.