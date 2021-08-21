Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler Sells 3,000 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WAT opened at $402.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

