Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.