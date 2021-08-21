Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,632 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The firm has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $155.50 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

