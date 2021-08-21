Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of PPLT stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,940. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $122.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.53.

