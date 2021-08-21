Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of NetEase by 87.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.