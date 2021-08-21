Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 64,763 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,763 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 4.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $108,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.28. The stock had a trading volume of 321,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $112.69 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

