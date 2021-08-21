Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.