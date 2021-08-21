Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,005,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

