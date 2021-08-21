Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

