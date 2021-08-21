Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

