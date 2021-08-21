Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

